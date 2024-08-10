The best Sony cameras are on sale for record-low prices today

It's a great time to consider upgrading to one of Sony's excellent flagship full-frame cameras this week thanks to an impressive range of discounts at Adorama.

The retailer currently has record-low prices on the Sony Alpha a7 IV, the Sony Alpha a7R V, and a deal that's just $100 from the record-low on the A7R III. With three excellent choices, there are plenty of options here to bag a serious discount on some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

If you're looking for a superb all-rounder, then the Sony Alpha a7 IV for $2,299 (was $2,499) is easily one of the best choices on the market with its melding of excellent autofocus, a 33MP full-frame sensor, and impressive video-specs.

If you're more of a stills-only photographer, then both the Sony Alpha a7R V for $3,498 (was $3,898) and Sony Alpha a7R III for $1,998 (was $2,198) are amazing mega-pixel monsters with incredible amounts of resolution.

Sony camera deals at Adorama

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,299.99 at Adorama

We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and a game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price.

Sony Alpha a7R V: was $3,898 now $3,498 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Adorama brings the body right down to its lowest-ever price, too.

Sony Alpha a7R III: was $2,198 now $1,998 at Adorama

It's a golden oldie now but the Sony A7R III still holds up great for 2024. Our Sony Alpha A7R III review awarded this outstanding camera five stars out of five when we initially tested it in 2018 and we think it's still a great buy. Boasting an impressive 42 MP resolution, 5-axis IS system, and 399 PD autofocus points, the A7R III would be a good choice if you're looking for a cheaper entry point into the world of Sony's 'R' range of high-resolution bodies. Note that this one has been $100 cheaper previously but this is the best price on the market currently for the new body-only.

Three outstanding full-frame cameras

(Image credit: Future)

All three of these Sony camera deals get you a superb camera body to pair up with any of the E-Mount's excellent range of lenses. Sony cameras are known for their rich feature sets and autofocus, but it's the expansive E-Mount lens ecosystem that's arguably one of the stronger reasons to go with Sony.

Not only do you have great first-party lenses from Sony itself, but there are plenty of third-party options from the likes of Sigma and Tamron, to name just a few.

If you're looking to pair up your body with some lenses, then check out Adorama's range of deals on Sony E-Mount lenses today also.