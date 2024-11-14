The world’s best 360-degree camera gets its first-ever price cut for the Insta360 Black Friday deals
The X4 is on sale for the first time, while the X3 is an even bigger deal
Insta360 is one of the leading names in action cameras in 2024, and it has cut the price of many of its best cameras for Black Friday, including the first-ever deal for the X4, an 8K beast that we rate as the best 360-degree camera available. The X4 is 424.99 at Best Buy in the US (was $499.99), while it's £425.99 at Amazon in the UK (was £499.99) – just apply the voucher in the link.
It's not just the X4 on sale for the Black Friday deals. Insta360 has also slashed $120 / £140 off the X3, the previous version of the X4, which is still a great option and arguably an even better deal. The X3 is now just $329.99 at Best Buy (US) or its £319.99 at Insta360 in the UK.
We've rounded up the best Insta360 deals below, which also includes the tiny and versatile Go 3S, plus the Ace Pro. These are excellent action camera for different needs. However, if would like to know the best Insta360 alternatives, check out our Black Friday GoPro deals 2024 plus our Black Friday camera deals 2024 roundups, where you'll find deals for the best GoPro and DJI rivals.
Today's best Insta360 deals (US)
The Insta360 X4 is the best handheld 360-degree camera available, with 8K video, slick slow-motion video and a handy 4K single lens mode. It's rugged and waterproof and it boasts powerful image stabilization to smooth out your videos. Throw in a bunch of fun video modes and easy editing, you'll be making videos otherwise impossible with a phone. It's seriously and can act as a 360-degree camera, shoot underwater action, be used for vlogging or even as a dash cam, complete with an invisible selfie stick for capturing dynamic third-person perspectives. Want a second camera for vacation? The X4 could be the ticket, and this sale price is the first-ever discount for our favorite 360-degree camera.
As far as upgrades go, the Insta360 X4 was a meaty one over the X3. However, don't write the previous-gen model off, especially now that it's a lot cheaper. It still shoots some of the best 360-degree video versus rivals, with 5.7K / 30fps and 3K slow motion up to 100fps. It also features neat shooting modes such as bullet time and time shift. Want to know what you'll be missing by opting for the X3 instead of the X4? There's a handy comparison between the two cameras on the Insta360 website,
The Insta360 Go 3S is a super fun camera for all the family that encourages a degree of creative thinking that you don't get with your phone or bulkier cameras. As the smallest 4K camera around, its tiny build, versatile magnetic mounting and useful accessories allow you to position the camera for unique POVs, including hands-free first-person perspectives. In situations where you can't or don't want to use your phone – be it underwater, as a pet-view cam, or in the middle of the sporting action – the Go 3S steps in, ably supported by the Action Pod for better battery life and remote viewing. The multi-aspect FreeFrame mode works well for TikTok and YouTube reels too. This is the first notable deal for one of the most memorable cameras of 2024.
We were expecting a deal for the Ace Pro since it was recently updated with the Ace Pro 2, and this sale price makes it one of the best action cams for the money, with 8K video recording and a neat flip-up screen that sets it apart from GoPro and DJI rivals which feature fixed front and back screens instead. The Ace Pro is a little bulkier than its rivals, but its 4K video spec in particular impresses, including HDR video. The Ace Pro 2 is a refined successor with better build quality, but the Ace Pro is now a lot cheaper and an excellent option for the money.
Today's best Insta360 deals (UK)
