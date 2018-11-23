This is the cheapest the Apple AirPods have ever been

The cheapest Apple AirPods Black Friday deal can be found at the BT Shop, where the wireless buds will set you back just £139.

Apple's distinctive earbuds are proving popular during Black Friday 2018, with bargain hunters looking out for the cheapest deal.

It may not be the biggest discount you'll see this Black Friday, but with £20 off the usual £159 list price you won't find the AirPods cheaper anywhere else.

The AirPods are popular for a number of reasons, including their easy pairing with iPhones, great battery life and excellent sound.