The best mesh router Black Friday deals: early sales and what to expect

With November here, now is the ideal time to look for mesh router Black Friday deals, as we're only a few weeks away from Black Friday 2021, which lands on November 26.

We've been covering Black Friday deals events for years now, and the best wireless routers of all shapes and sizes often get big price cuts, which makes this an ideal time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi.

Many of these Black Friday deals cut the prices of mesh Wi-Fi routers. Unlike standard routers, which comprise of a single unit that you plug into your modem or internet connection, mesh routers include several units that you can place around your home.

These units, also known as satellites, all connect to the same network, and help broadcast your Wi-Fi to even the furthest reaches of your property.

So, if you have an area of your home where Wi-Fi devices struggle to get a fast and consistent connection, a mesh router could be the answer. The units create a mesh network, which means as you move around, your Wi-Fi devices will connect to the nearest unit, ensuring you get the best possible connection seamlessly without having to enter a new password.

Because of the advanced technology within mesh routers (with many now also supporting Wi-Fi 6), and the fact that they often include multiple units, they can often be quite expensive.

So, if you're tempted by one of these devices, but are put off by the price, then we will hopefully be able to help by gathering together the best mesh router Black Friday deals as they appear, up to Cyber Monday and beyond.

If you're not sure if these are for you, check out our guide on should you buy a mesh Wi-Fi router?

Today's best mesh router Black Friday deals

With Black Friday 2021 coming up fast, we're starting to see retailers drop the prices of mesh routers. Below, you'll find the best prices for mesh routers we've found so far.

Today's best early Black Friday mesh router deals

Black Friday mesh router deals buying advice

When will Black Friday mesh router deals start in 2021? Black Friday itself is on November 26, with Cyber Monday following on November 29, but as we've seen in previous years, many retailers start launching their deals much earlier. This means that throughout the whole of November, we may start seeing some very compelling mesh router deals from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. If you see an early mesh router Black Friday deal that looks ideal for your needs, then don't think you need to wait until November 26 in case there's a better one, as you don't want to miss out. However, some retailers will hold back their very best deals until the day itself.

Do mesh routers go on sale during Black Friday? If you're wondering if routers go on sale during Black Friday, especially mesh routers, then the good news is that yes, they often go on sale. We've been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday events for years now, and every time, we've seen some brilliant offers on routers from major brands. So, it's very likely that you'll be able to find a brilliant router deal this Black Friday. Even better, now the mesh routers are becoming more popular, we've started to see an increasing number of mesh router Black Friday deals each year. Google's Nest Wifi isn't just one of the best mesh router systems you can buy, but it's also one which we often see get discounted during Black Friday, and we expect the same to happen this year as well.

Black Friday mesh router deals to look out for

Here are some of the mesh router models to keep an eye out for on Black Friday.

The Google Nest Wifi combines Google Home and Wi-Fi in the same product. (Image credit: Google)

What’s better than the best mesh router? Well, a mesh router with a smart speaker, that’s what. Especially if you’re a smart home fiend, you will appreciate the pure genius of this upgrade in Google’s Wifi line, and it means it's well worth keeping an eye out on Black Friday. The Google Nest Wifi kicks things up a notch, taking Google Wifi’s incredible yet simple design and performance then merges it with the convenience of a smart speaker so you’ve got a two-in-one device in an even sleeker and more attractive package.

(Image credit: Netgear)

The tri-band Orbi Whole Home AC1200 offers solid performance at a reasonable price, and will be a good choice for most small and medium-size homes that need to improve their Wi-Fi coverage. It’s simple to set up and use for newcomers, although Netgear’s decision to use Disney’s subscription-based Circle service for parental controls is discouraging, considering that rival routers and mesh systems have often provided better parental controls for free. The lack of Ethernet ports for wired connections as well as more advanced features in the Orbi app might turn off experienced users as well.

(Image credit: Asus)

With the Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8), Asus has managed to introduce Wi-Fi 6 to that other cutting-edge tech in connectivity; mesh routers. While it is among the more expensive options out there and limits you to two mesh routers, the Asus ZenWifi AX offers blazing fast speeds as well as plenty of flexibility in its setup – such as the option to set up one or two networks using the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. With excellent security features to boot, this is a fantastic choice if you’re looking at the best mesh Wi-Fi systems on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.