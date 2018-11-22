The best Currys Black Friday deals 2018

Currys has launched its Black Friday deals in its annual Black Tag Event. It's cut prices across its whole range of products, including TVs, laptops, smart home devices and hi-fi systems. There are also great savings on fitness trackers, smart watches, drones and tablets.

We're expecting to see lots more deals as Black Friday itself approaches. Over last year's Black Friday weekend, Currys sold enough kettles to make over 25,000 cups of tea, and if you lined up all the 32-inch TVs ordered over the period, they would be 28 times the height of the Shard.

The Currys Price Match Promise makes it particularly worth checking out on Black Friday, and even applies to special voucher offers. Last year it only matched the prices of fellow high street retailers like John Lewis and Argos, but for 2018 it's vowed to match prices on Amazon as well.

Currys has begun its Black Tag Event, which is the retailer's name for its extended Black Friday event. There are masses of great deals available now, and more will be added as Black Friday itself draws nearer.

Google Home Mini pair £58 £48 at Currys

Currys has already slashed the price of the Google Home Mini smart speaker, but there are even bigger savings if you buy two together. This offer applies to all colours - Chalk, Coral and Charcoal - so you can mix and match to suit your home. Enter the code GMINI2 at checkout to get your discount.

Samsung 32-inch smart LED TV £349 £249 at Currys

If you're on the lookout for a Black Friday TV bargain and you don't need an enormous screen, the Samsung T32E390SX could be perfect. Despite its modest price, it offers great picture quality - clear and vibrant.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR laptop £519 £379 at Currys

Some laptops in Currys' sale are a bit underpowered, but this 15-inch Lenovo laptop has impressive specs for the price, with 8GB RAM and a 2GB HDD. The choice of an AMD rather than Intel processor keeps the cost down.

UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker £249.99 £99.99 at Currys

When we reviewed the UE Megaboom, we loved everything about it except its price. With this colossal discount for Black Friday, it's impossible not to recommend. It offers great battery life and big, vibrant sound.

LG SK8 wireless soundbar £699.99 £349 at Currys

In our tests, this Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar performed admirably, with open, clear audio. There's only one HDMI input, which is a shame, but there are lots of other source options. It's a steal in the Black Tag Event.

TV deals

30-50in TVs

Sharp 32-inch smart LED TV £269 £169 at Currys

If you're on the lookout for a second screen, you'll be hard pressed to find a better price than this for a 32-incher. The LC-32HI5332KF might not boast HDR or 4K, but it's a perfectly decent set and a bargain with £100 off.

Samsung 32-inch smart LED TV £349 £249 at Currys

If you're on the lookout for a Black Friday TV bargain and you don't need an enormous screen, the Samsung T32E390SX could be perfect. Despite its modest price, it offers great picture quality - clear and vibrant.

JVC 48-inch smart LED TV £399 £249 at Currys

If you're in the market for a big TV this Black Friday but have a tight budget, this could be the one for you. The LT-48C780 isn't particularly flash, but it's a lot of screen for the money and will serve you well as a second screen. Unlike many modern TVs, it has a SCART connection so you can use your old DVD player or consoles.

Sony Bravia 43-inch HDR LED TV £699 £529 at Currys

If you want a decent sized picture but don't want to dedicate a whole wall to your TV, this Sony Bravia screen is a good choice - and a great price. It packs the same tech as larger sets, including Sony's excellent 4K upscaling and Google Assistant.

Samsung 49-inch HDR QLED TV £1,499 £899 at Currys

This (relatively) little TV packs a punch - in our tests, the picture was vivid and the HDR really shone. Its doesn't show black quite as well as an OLED panel might, but it's a superb set nonetheless - particularly at this special Black Friday price.

55-60in TVs

Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV £699 £499 at Currys

The UE55NU7020 was already one of Samsung's most affordable 55-inch models, and with a further £200 off, it's a whole lot of TV for your money. It boasts a high refresh rate and fast processing to keep action scenes sharp.

LG 55-inch smart 4K HDR OLED TV £1,799 £1,299 at Currys

This particular model is exclusive to Currys, but its specs compare favourably with some of LG's best models, with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound, 4K upscaling and Google Assistant built in. With £500 off, it's a great deal.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV £2,499 £1,799 at Currys

When we reviewed the Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU, we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £700 off, it's a brilliant buy.

65in+ TVs

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV £999 £799 at Currys

This is the same TV as the model above, with an extra 10 inches of screen real estate. The UE65NU7020 has the same great picture quality, the same smart design with pulled-back bezels, and the same £200 saving for Black Friday.

Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV £2,399 £1,999 at Currys

John Lewis has now matched the price of this enormous TV, but if you stick with Currys then you'll receive a refund on the difference if its price drops on Black Friday. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in.

LG 77-inch HDR OLED TV £12,999 £9,999 at Currys

This is a truly colossal TV. Even in the Black Friday sale it's a serious investment, but the OLED panel delivers superb picture quality. Pair it with a high quality soundbar and you'll have a proper home cinema experience.

Laptop deals

Everyday laptops

Acer 14 CB3-431 Chromebook £249.99 £159 at Currys

This is one of the most affordable laptops we've seen this Black Friday. The Acer CB3-431 doesn't have the most impressive specs, but it'll run ChromeOS fine. If you need a portable for browsing the web and using the occasional app, it's well worth a look.

HP 14-ca050sa Chromebook £229.99 £179 at Currys

This isn't the prettiest Chromebook, but it has a trick hidden up its sleeve: B&O speakers for surprisingly powerful sound. It also comes with two years of Google Cloud storage for your work, photos and videos. Not too shabby.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook R11 £279 £209 at Currys

This is a great Chromebook that can flip 360 degrees so you can use it like a tablet. The touchscreen lets you use touch gestures and draw on the screen, and ChromeOS runs well on the hardware, which is packed in Acer's excellent build quality. Currys has cut the price by £70.99.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330S £419 £279 at Currys

Currys has taken £140 off the price of this excellent all-rounder that can handle day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and working on documents. Comes with an AMD A9-9425 processor, 4GB RAM and a speedy 128GB SSD.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i3, 4GB RAM, 1TB £519 £279 at Currys

This is a decent budget laptop that's fine for simple tasks like writing emails and browsing the web. The Intel Core i3 processor is a 6th gen affair, so it's showing its age, and it only has 4GB of RAM, but the £240 price cut makes this a good deal if you're looking for a very cheap laptop.View Deal

Acer Aspire 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 laptop £499 £299 at Currys

A decent price for a handy workhorse laptop. Its 1TB hard drive will give you plenty of space for documents, and it's powerful enough to handle web browsing and light work. Its 4GB RAM is a bit mean, but to be expected at this price.

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 laptop £549 £329 at Currys

This Windows 10 laptop would be a great choice for working on the move. Its specifications are impressive for the price - particularly its huge 1TB hard drive. The 4GB RAM is a little stingy, but you could upgrade it for a performance boost.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR laptop £519 £379 at Currys

Some laptops in Currys' sale are a bit underpowered, but this 15-inch Lenovo laptop has impressive specs for the price, with 8GB RAM and a 2GB HDD. The choice of an AMD rather than Intel processor keeps the cost down.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB £619 £399 at Currys

This model of the Ideapad 330 is a more robust offering that has a Core i5 7th gen processor and 8GB RAM, which makes a big difference to performance. This is a workhorse of a laptop that can handle day-to-day tasks easily, and Currys have knocked £399 off the asking price.View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 laptop £599 £399 at Currys

If you need something with a little more power, this is essentially the same model, with a speedier processor and an additional 16GB Intel Optane memory for faster boot times. There's £200 off in Currys' Black Tag Event.

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i7 laptop £699 £499 at Currys

Currys has rounded off its 15.6-inch HP laptop deals with this Core i7 model. It has Windows 10 installed, a 1TB hard drive, and 16GB Intel Optane memory. We'd prefer more than 4GB RAM, but it's impressive for the price.

Google Pixelbook 12.3-inch Chromebook £999 £699 at Currys

This is Chome OS the way it's meant to be used. This is a premium Chromebook - light, slim and fast. Its flexible hinge lets you use it in tablet, tent or laptop modes, and it has Google Assistant built-in. With £300 off, it's a great deal.

Lenovo Yoga 730 £1,099.99 £799 at Currys

This accomplished 2-in-1 device from Lenovo comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for speedy performance, plus a 1080p touchscreen display for using the laptop as a tablet. Currys has taken a huge £300.99 off the usual asking price for Black Friday.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2018) 13-inch £1,749 £1,649 at Currys

If you're after the 13-inch version of this year's MacBook Pro, then this deal is worth looking into, as Currys has cut the price by £100. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is the model that also features the Touch Bar.View Deal

Gaming laptops

Acer Nitro 5 £749.99 £649 at Currys

This brilliant affordable gaming laptop strikes a good balance between price and power, with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. It's enough to play modern games at medium settings, and has had a £100.99 price cut.

MSI GF62 15.6-inch gaming laptop £999.99 £799 at Currys

This deal knocks £200 off the asking price of this decent gaming laptop. Comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD. The graphics card (a GTX 1050 Ti) isn't the most powerful, but it'll handle modern games at medium to high settings.

Acer Predator Helios 300 £1,299.99 £1,199 at Currys

Save £100 off this gorgeously-designed gaming laptop from Acer, which packs an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and a 144Hz 1080p display.

Asus ROG Strix £1,599.99 £1,499 at Currys

Here's another brilliant Asus gaming laptop. It's not as powerful (you get a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, and the screen isn't a high refresh rate model), but it's perfectly capable of modern gaming, and it's more affordable too, especially with this £100 price cut.

MSI Raider RGB GE63 £1,899.99 £1,699 at Currys

This is another high-end gaming laptop that's had a price reduction. For £200 less than usual, you get an 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. At 15.6 inches this is a more portable powerhouse.

Asus ROG Strix GL703GS £1,999.99 £1,869 at Currys

This is a seriously impressive gaming laptop from the experts at Asus, with an 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 512GB SSD, 144Hz screen and a beefy Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB graphics card. It's pricey, but Currys has knocked £130 off.

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501GI £2,799 £2,699 at Currys

The ROG Zephyrus is one of the best gaming laptops ever made, packing a huge amount of power (including a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB graphics card) into a seriously slim design. This is a very premium laptop with a price to match, but Currys has knocked £100 off.

Desktop PC deals

Everyday desktop PCs

Acer Aspire Intel Core i3 all-in-one PC £549 £469 at Currys

If you're looking for a new PC this Black Friday but your budget and desk space are limited, this stylish number from Acer could be just the ticket. Its Core i3 processor isn't ideal for gaming, but for everyday work it's ideal.

Lenovo AMD Ryzen 5 all-in-one PC £749 £579 at Currys

This Lenovo all-in-one PC is perfect for creatives, with plenty of power for photo and video editing. It's not intended for gaming, but its 8GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics mean it's a great choice for multitasking.

HP Intel Core i5 all-in-one PC £799 £599 at Currys

Currys has knocked £200 off this all-in-one PC, which boasts impressive specs for the price including an Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB HDD and 8GB RAM. It's a lot of oomph for the price, and it looks great too.

Desktop gaming PCs

PC Specialist AMD Ryzen 3 gaming PC £599 £499 at Currys

A mid-range gaming PC for a bargain price, this PC Specialist machine comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. Not a monster, but still powerful and a great deal for a hair under £500.

HP Omen Intel Core i5 gaming PC £899 £799 at Currys

If your budget won't quite stretch to the gaming rig above, this is a good compromise. You get a slightly less powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a Core i5 processor rather than i7, but it's still an excellent gaming machine - particularly with £100 knocked off the usual asking price.

HP Omen Intel Core i7 gaming PC £1,349 £1,199 at Currys

This powerful gaming PC is a great deal for Black Friday. It's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 - the king of mid-range graphics cards - plus 16GB RAM and a 1TB HDD. It'll handle demanding games with aplomb.

Tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet £79.99 £49.99 at Currys

Currys has matched the price of other retailers (including Amazon) and cut £30 off this year's Amazon Fire HD tablet. It offer a battery life of up to 10 hours and is ideal for streaming films and TV shows on the move

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 bundle £278 £149 at Currys

This great value bundle includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, a smart folio case, and a copy of McAfee LiveSafe Premium, which provides antivirus protection for all your internet-connected devices (not just the tablet). It's a really good price for the tablet alone - the extras are gravy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 £329.99 £249.99 at Currys

Currys has matched other retailers' prices and slashed £80 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2. In our review, we found its battery life a little disappointing, but we loved its thin and light design. It's fighting the good fight against iPads.

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo

Google Home

Google Home Mini pair £58 £48 at Currys

Currys has already slashed the price of the Google Home Mini smart speaker, but there are even bigger savings if you buy two together. This offer applies to all colours - Chalk, Coral and Charcoal - so you can mix and match to suit your home. Enter the code GMINI2 at checkout to get your discount.

Google Home Hub: £139 now £99 at Currys

Pick up Google's smart screen and speaker for its cheapest ever price with £40 off in this Black Friday deal. Home Hub has Google Assistant built in, allowing you to bark commands at it, while also getting visual information back via the 7-inch display.View Deal

Hive

Hive Active LED light bulb £19.99 £14.99 at Currys

If you need to stock up on bulbs for your Hive system, this is the perfect time. This is the standard white Hive bulb. It doesn't change colour, but can be controlled remotely via the Hive app, or a Hive switch or sensor. This is the B22 bayonet fitting; an E27 screw version is also available.

Hive Active Heating and hot water £179.99 £114.99 at Currys

If you have a separate hot water tank at home, this version of the Hive thermostat will let you control both. The same kit is available on Amazon with professional installation included for £148.99, but this is the best price we've seen for the device alone.

Hi-fi and audio deals

Headphones

JBL C45BT wireless Bluetooth headphones £69.99 £49.99 at Currys

This is the best price we've seen for these comfy on-ear headphones. They're foldable for easy carrying (though sadly they don't come with a case) and they're nicely padded to avoid putting too much pressure on your ears. Sound quality is good - particularly the bass.

JBL E50BT wireless Bluetooth headphones £119 £64 at Currys

Another pair of decent quality JBL cans, these have an over-ear design that provides better sound isolation, sealing out distractions, and improved comfort. This set also features a microphone, making them a good choice for multiplayer gaming and video calls.

Sony WH-1000XM2 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones £329.99 £199.99 at Currys

There's a huge saving on these premium over-ear headphones for Black Friday. They're not Sony's latest model, but they've stood the test of time well, and still deliver excellent sound clarity and noise cancelling.

Bluetooth speakers

LG PK5 XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker £149.99 £79 at Currys

The XBOOMPK5 offers 20W output power compared to the PK7's 40W, making it a good choice for smaller parties. Other retailers have now matched this price, but if it drops further, Currys will refund the difference.

LG PK7 XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker £199.99 £99 at Currys

This water-resistant portable speaker is part of LG's 2018 lineup of speakers, so it's surprising to see such an impressive price drop already. It delivers great sound and its fun LEDs change colour in time with the beat.

Marshall Acton Bluetooth speaker £169.99 £99.99 at Currys

When we reviewed this retro-style speaker, we loved its detailed sound and support for Bluetooth, Apple Airplay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect. We weren't so enamoured with its high price, but with £70 off, it's seriously tempting.

UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker £249.99 £99.99 at Currys

When we reviewed the UE Megaboom, we loved everything about it except its price. With this colossal discount for Black Friday, it's impossible not to recommend. It offers great battery life and big, vibrant sound anywhere.

Sonos Play:1 smart speaker £149 £139 at Currys

This isn't a huge discount, but the Sonos Play:1 is such a brilliant speaker (our reviewer was "hugely impressed") that any saving is worth investigating. The Sonos Play:1 is that rarest of things - a smart speaker that delivers genuinely great sound quality. If you're serious about your music, look no further.

Soundbars

JVC TH-D227B 2.0 compact sound bar £99.99 £39.99 at Currys

This (now) cheap and cheerful sound bar supports Bluetooth for wire-free streaming, but also comes with cables if you don't mind being tied down. It won't blow you away like the Samsung bars, but it's hard to argue at £40.

Panasonic wireless compact sound bar £199.99 £79 at Currys

If you've picked up a great deal on a TV, you'll want an equally bargainous sound bar to go with it. This Bluetooth bar is a no-frills affair, with no surround sound, but it does the job admirably with 80W output.

Samsung Sound+ 2.1 sound bar £699.99 £249 at Currys

If your pre-Black Friday budget won't quite stretch to the bar above, this is a good choice. It offers 2.1 surround sound compared to 5.1 above, and has six built-in speakers rather than nine, but still sounds fantastic.

Samsung Sound+ 5.1 sound bar £699.99 £299 at Currys

This exceptional sound bar is less than half price in Currys' Why Wait sale. The Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 has nine built-in speakers, and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can stream audio without the clutter of wires.

LG SK8 wireless soundbar £699.99 £349 at Currys

In our tests, this Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar performed admirably, with open, clear audio. There's only one HDMI input, which is a shame, but there are lots of other source options. It's a steal in the Black Tag Event.

Fitness tracker deals

Fitbit Charge 2 £109.99 £79.99 at Currys

The Alta's more powerful sibling can track a variety of different sports and monitor your heart rate, and has also received a hefty discount for Black Friday. Again, this Black Friday deal is only available on the Plum and Black devices.

Gaming deals

Printer deals

HP Envy wireless all-in-one inkjet printer £89.99 £34 at Currys

Printers don't have to be bulky and awkward. This neat all-in-one can print, scan and copy in full color, and connects to your devices wirelessly using Wi-Fi, Apple AirPrint or Google Cloud Print. It's less than half price right now.

Epson all-in-one wireless printer £149.99 £49.99 at Currys

This specific inkjet printer is exclusive to Currys, but equivalent devices come in around £100, so this is a great deal. It can print straight from memory cards, and offers various wireless and wired connectivity options. Very handy.

HP wireless mono laser printer £79.99 £49.99 at Currys

If you're on the lookout for a cheap, reliable monochrome printer for your home office, this could be just the ticket. It's tiny, there's no ink to buy, it can print straight from your smartphone, and it can churn out 19 pages per minute.

Epson Ecotank wireless printer £229.99 £139.99 at Currys

Again, this model is a Currys exclusive, but a nearly identical printer costs £200 if you buy it from Epson directly. It comes with enough ink to print up to 4,500 pages in black, and up to 7,500 pages in colour, making it a real bargain.

Coffee machine deals

Morphy Richards filter coffee machine £79.99 £34 at Currys

This is the best price we've seen for this fuss-free filter coffee machine. If you enjoy fresh coffee and don't like the waste of pods, it's a great choice, and it comes in a stylish black and rose gold colour scheme.

Nespresso Inissia coffee machine £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

This same model is selling for over £80 on Amazon, so this is a really generous offer. The Inissia is a neat, compact espresso machine that's perfect for one. Only the red model is in the Black Tag sale - the black and white are still the original price.

Russell Hobbs glass filter coffee machine £99.99 £69.99 at Currys

A proper old-school filter coffee machine capable of brewing 10 cups at once. Ideal if you're looking for a new machine for the office, or you just have a serious caffeine addiction. This is an excellent price for a quality machine.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine £179.99 £89 at Currys

Snap up a great deal on this smart Nespresso coffee machine at Currys. This is the best price we've found for this machine on Black Friday. A quick and easy way to make your morning brew - just fill up with water and drop in a pod.

Get the best deals at Currys this Black Friday

Black Friday 2018 is November 23 this year, with Cyber Monday 2018 taking place three days later on November 26, but in past years, Currys has stretched out the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period with its own 'Black Tag' event.

Currys usually releases its first round of deals at 12am on the morning of Black Friday, with great offers available throughout the whole weekend to Cyber Monday and into the following week.

In addition to the deals listed on its site, Currys might offer some bonus discounts using voucher codes. It's well worth keeping an eye out for these, because they can get you some Black Friday bargains that most shoppers won't know about.

Currys has put together its own Black Friday shopping guide, with such handy hints as "tucking into a couple of treats" and listening to "calming Chinese music", but keeping an eye on this page is a better idea for finding the best deals.

If you can't wait until Black Friday, Currys also offers discounts on tech throughout the year, including special deals on selected items and time-limited voucher codes. See what deals are available right now.

5 best Black Friday deals at Currys last year

Microsoft Surface Pro + Typecover - was £799 (usually £1,099)

Last Black Friday, this was the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD and an included Typecover. Currys offered a great discount using a special voucher code, and we didn't see a better deal on this superb 2-in-1 laptop.

Microsoft Xbox One S bundle - was £169.99 (usually £299.99)

Currys was one of the best places to find deals on console bundles last Black Friday, with huge savings on Xbox One S and PS4 Pro packages. If you moved quickly, you could snap up a console and three games for well under £200.

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - was £249.99 (usually £299.99)

Fitbit's first foray into smartwatch territory, the Fitbit Iconic is water resistant, has health and fitness tracking with a heart rate monitor and GPS, and boasts four days' battery life. Currys knocked a mighty £50 off the price for Black Friday last year.

JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker - was £149.99 (usually £249.99)

This excellent Bluetooth speaker offers 12 hours of battery life and a built-in mic for taking your calls. Currys knocked £100 off the price last year and we've got our fingers crossed for a discount on its successor, the Xtreme 2, for Black Friday 2018.

Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker - was £149 (usually £180)

This was the best price we saw for this superb Sonos speaker last year. It uses your home Wi-Fi network to offer superb sound anywhere, and can be controlled using the Sonos app on your desktop or phone.

5 best deals predictions for 2018

Lenovo Yoga laptops

Last year Currys offered some great discounts on Lenovo's superb 2-in-1 devices, and there have been several new releases since then. The impressive Yoga 730 will only be four months old, but we wouldn't rule out a significant price cut.

TVs galore

Currys offered some of last year's best TV deals, with hundreds of pounds off huge curved screens from brands including Samsung, LG and Sony. If you're in the market for a new set, we expect to see great discounts on 50-inch and larger models.

Audiophile headphones

Sony and Sennheiser were just two of the premium audio brands that saw great price cuts last Black Friday. Currys offered some bargains on in-ear headphones too, but its deals on over-ear noise-cancelling cans were most impressive.

The smartest speakers

The Sonos One is a rare beast – a wireless smart speaker for music lovers, with amazing sound quality and Amazon Alexa built in. Currys cut the price of another Sonos speaker last year, so we're hoping this little beauty will see a discount for 2018.

Dyson vacuums

We're hoping to really clean up this Black Friday, with some excellent deals on Dyson cleaners and fans. Lots of retailers cut the price of bagless vacuums in 2017, but Currys offered some of the lowest prices around.



Reasons to choose or avoid Currys

The Price Match Promise makes Currys a tempting prospect for savvy shoppers this Black Friday, but there are plenty of other reasons to check it out.

Currys offers flexible credit for orders over £99, so you can take advantage of a great Black Friday deal and pay later over the term that suits you. As with any credit agreement, make sure you check out the full terms and conditions, and you'll need to sign up and get your credit limit pre-approved before the big day.

There's also a trade-in program, which lets you donate phones, laptops, smart watches and tablets in exchange for a e-gift card. You can get a provisional estimate online, but you'll have to take your device into a Currys store to have it valued and make the exchange, so it's best to do this as soon as possible so you'll have your voucher ready to spend when the deals arrive.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best deals

We'll be scouring Currys for all the best deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, and keeping you updated with all the biggest discounts.

To make sure you don't miss a bargain, follow TRDeals on Twitter and you'll learn about all the best deals as soon as we find them. You can also enter your email address below to join our mailing list so you'll get all of the information ahead of the Black Friday deals later in the year.