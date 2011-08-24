Logitech Tablet Keyboard for iPad review

There's no shortage of reasons to be writing on Apple's iPad: emails, memos, office suites with word processors and spreadsheets, angry internet comments…

Apple's tablet can do it all, but a lot of people aren't so keen on the on-screen keyboard. This is partly why Apple included Bluetooth keyboard integration into the iPad, and why other tablet makers, including Asus with the Eee Pad Transformer and Lenovo with its U1 Hybrid saw fit to create tablet-cum-laptop devices.

The Logitech Tablet Keyboard for iPad is probably the best iPad keyboard we've seen, though. It's a standalone Bluetooth keyboard that's been customised with iOS control keys, and a case for the keyboard that doubles as an iPad stand.

The extra functions added to the keyboard are a Home button key, a lock/unlock key to wake the iPad, media controls, a key to bring up the on-screen keyboard if you so wish, and even a key to put the iPad into Photo Viewer mode. There's also a Search key, which takes you to the Spotlight screen (although you can't use Spotlight with key commands alone, which is a bit of a shame).

The keyboard is right up there with the best we've used. The keys aren't too small, but the unit is still compact. Pressing keys has a nice responsiveness to it – they aren't too resistive or too soft.

The keyboard is powered by AAA batteries, which lasted plenty during our testing. There's a battery indicator light on the keyboard, though, so you'll know when it's getting low.

Now, even if this were just a keyboard, we'd be totally recommending it for iPad owners. But it's also got the case.

The slip case for the keyboard doubles as a stand for the iPad, opening up once you've removed the keyboard to reveal a panel that fits across the bottom to hold it in a triangle.

The iPad then sits in a little holder, which is on a slider, so you can adjust the angle of the iPad so it's at a comfortable viewing angle. The case feels really well-made (as does the keyboard), and is what puts this setup over the top, since it's not even that expensive in the grand scheme of things.

iPad owner? Want a keyboard? Get this one.