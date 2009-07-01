Samsung ST50 review

This is a great camera, and the only shortcoming are down to its tiny size

The Samsung ST50 is an attractive and well-built digital camera. The stainless steel body feels great to the touch and also gives it a reassuringly tough feel.

At just 17mm thick, it's also one of the most compact devices available for the price. We felt the most comfortable with this camera than most others as the style and build quality are great for the price.

The ST50 has a fairly standard layout, with power and shoot buttons on the top of the device. The shoot button also comes with a ring for zooming in on your subject. We found this easy to use and made handling the ST50 a joy to use.

The buttons on the rear of the unit are rather small and there is also a switch to move from still images to movie mode. The buttons feel a little cramped and reading their functions is a little tricky.

Luckily, if you're in a hurry, there is a Smart mode – with a button on the top for quick access – that will take control of the settings. This is perfect for when you're on a night out or on the beach, for example.

The 2.7-inch screen is a very sharp panel. It gives warm and true colours with little or no pixellation.

The 12.2-megapixel rating lets you take images up to around 4000 x 3000 pixels in size. Movie mode is equally as impressive with a maximum record size of 640 x 480 pixels.

When it came to image quality we found this camera proved excellent both indoors and out. The colour balance of our exterior test shots proved the warmest and most true to life.

You'll also ﬁnd face-detection and anti-shake features built in, as well as what Samsung calls Beauty Shot that will automatically cut out blemishes on your subject's face from the ﬁnal photo.

The Samsung ST50 is a great camera for the price that also takes equally impressive images. The quality of the CCD is good for the price, but it's the ease of use and the overall feel of this camera that are most impressive.

