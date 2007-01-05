NEC powers LCD monitors with solar energy

NEC has developed a computer that powers itself using solar panels and rechargeable batteries.

The US branch of NEC Display Solutions has teamed up with Carmanah Technologies Corporation , a Canadian manufacturer of solar panels, to create a system that can power computer monitors using solar powers .

According to NEC, stored solar power can keep a monitor running for days of normal use. Heavy usage, or connecting up multiple monitors, brings down battery life.

The system will be able to produce 293KWh per year, or 800W per day. The batteries built into the system will last for 20 years, and the solar panel for 50 years, of normal use.

NEC could not confirm whether the system would also be able to power computers and other peripherals, or whether it will only work with NEC monitors.