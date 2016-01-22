Microsoft has three amazing ideas for HoloLens - but you can only choose one

Want to play a role in deciding the next Microsoft HoloLens app? Of course you do. After opening the floor to the public to pitch a killer app for HoloLens, Microsoft Studios has narrowed those 5,000 submissions down to three finalists. And, starting today, you can vote on which one you think it should make.

Each finalist represents a culmination of similar ideas blended into a more cohesive package that takes full advantage of HoloLens' capabilities. As Microsoft states, "the three ideas below represent several ideas that we found to share similar characteristics. They also include compelling features that were part of other ideas you submitted."

First off is Airquarium, an experience that puts you in the middle of an aquatic ecosystem. You'll be able to interact with autonomous water-breathers and flora by tapping them, which will then give you the option to either drop some food or learn some cool facts about each one. It's definitely an app that has its focus on education, mild entertainment and relaxation.

Next is Grab the Idol. If I have to judge on looks alone, it might be my favorite of the three. It's a puzzle game that puts you in the shoes of a temple-raider who must grab the idol and escape, all while dodging traps and lava pits. This sounds like a dreamy mixed AR application.

Galaxy Explorer is the final contestant. And, OK, this one sounds amazing, too. This app will give HoloLens owners a bird's eye view of our galaxy and allow them to see what life would look like on the ground-level of its many planets (including our own). Being able to change your environment from a terra firma to an icy landscape instantly would be undeniably cool.

If you're interested in voting, you can do so over at Microsoft Studios. The poll will only be open for 24 hours, so keep a look out. Once development on the app is complete, Microsoft will open source the project, allowing developers to branch off of those ideas in new ways.

Even if you don't think you'll be among the lucky few who can afford the HoloLens when it releases sometime this year, you should still voice your mind. Plus, you owe it to yourself to check out the amazing app mockups.

Via Engadget