Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves brings Drake and friends to PS5...and PC

Two of Naughty Dog's best games, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, are returning in remastered form, titled Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, on PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The collection was revealed during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase on September 9.

Releasing in early 2022, the announcement trailer was largely comprised of highlights from both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, but no further details were divulged outside of the release date.

It's sure to be welcome news for Uncharted fans who may have been looking for a reason to replay two of the series' most climactic entries. It's also great news for PC players, as Sony continue to release some of its best titles (like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and Death Stranding before it) outside the realm of PlayStation.

Unfortunately, we don't yet know what kinds of extra features will be part of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. But as for general improvements, we don't think it's much of a stretch to say the games will be bumped up to 4k resolution at 60fps.

Here's hoping Naughty Dog elects to throw in a bunch of extra content, too. The original Uncharted games are rife with unlockables like concept art, cheats and even documentary-style videos. We'd love something like that for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, too.