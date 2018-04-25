This Philips 43-inch monitor is a HDR 1000 beast

Philips has announced the world’s first HDR 1000 computer monitor with a whopping 43-inches of screen real estate.

With that HDR 1000-certification, the Philips 43-inch Momentum (436M6) features a peak brightness of 1,000 nits that’s as bright as the sun (figuratively speaking, of course). Unfortunately, you can’t exactly have it running at peak brightness all the time, however, Philips states that the monitor should regularly hit 720 nits. Overall, you’re still looking at a monitor that two to four times brighter than the one you’re staring at.

Outside of slightly searing your eye balls, the monitor is specced for a 4,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit color depth for cinema-quality gamut and deep blacks. Gamers will also be glad to hear that this display features a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and low input lag – though we’ll have to see it to believe it.

Coincidentally, Philip’s first HDR 1000 monitor also costs a $1,000 (about £720, AU$1,320) and it’ll be on sale starting this summer (or winter for our Australian readers).