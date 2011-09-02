In pictures: Samsung 60D8000 LED Smart TV

As we said when we first saw the Samsung D8000 Series Smart TV at CES back in January, Samsung's new flagship TV line is nothing short of stunning.

And now at IFA 2011 the Korean manufacturer has produced a huge 60-inch version- the 60D8000 LED Smart TV complete with an ultra-thin 1.5cm bezel. It's a truly impressive sight, so we thought we'd snap a bunch of shots for you.

The new LED TV also features an updated version of Samsung's Smart Hub software, while there's even a built-in recorder for Freeview+ if you connect up some storage.

Samsung is boasting it will have 1,000 TV apps available for download via Samsung Apps including YouTube 3D.

And so on with the picture show - here it is up against a 46-inch D8000.