Secretlab gaming chair EOFY sale knocks up to AU$180 off

The maker behind our favourite gaming chair has launched its EOFY sale, so now you can get the best seat in the house for less.

Secretlab has cut the price (opens in new tab) on its super-comfortable seats across its range, including our number-one pick, the latest Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair. These premium seats don’t usually come cheap, but if you’re a gamer looking to upgrade, or you just want to be comfortable working from home, these come highly recommended from the TechRadar team.

The Secretlab Titan is now available from AU$724 (opens in new tab) for the regular option, which is AU$35 less than its usual price of AU$759. The SoftWeave fabric model is also AU$35 off, starting at AU$764 each.

The Titan chairs are built with taller, broader gamers in mind, with a large seat offering plenty of room, and the 2022 Evo range even has an XL size option to support up to 180kg. They have sturdy construction with premium materials, and there are plenty of customisation options too.

If you’d like to spend a little less on a new gaming chair, then you could consider Secretlab's 2020 range, which has seen an even bigger price cut. The Secretlab Titan 2020 in Amber (opens in new tab) starts at just AU$689 at the moment for the regular pleather option, a saving of AU$40.

If you want to move up to a luxe leather seat, Secretlab’s 2020 series Napa chair has seen the biggest price cut (opens in new tab), and is now available from AU$1,059, saving you AU$180.