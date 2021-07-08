Xbox on Samsung TV: Halo, Skyrim and BioShock artwork comes to The Frame

Samsung The Frame TV, the sleek designer television, is getting a gaming makeover – with a host of iconic artwork from the past two decades of Xbox games.

The 'Xbox Through The Years' collection packs in artwork from the likes of Halo, BioShock, and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, allowing you to turn your painting-inspired QLED screen into a dedicated Xbox shrine.

All the Xbox images are in 4K resolution – though the 32-inch TV model will no doubt be making do with a Full HD version – and are available worldwide on the Frame Art Store starting July of this year.

Samsung is an official partner of Xbox in the US and Canada, so it's no surprise to see both companies leaning into the partnership with some cross-platform marketing – though it's also a relief to hear that the artwork is rolling out to fashionable gamers worldwide.

The new gaming wallpaper collection is ostensibly to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Xbox console, which launched on November 15, 2001. There'll certainly be more to come, though, including the upcoming Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X, which we expect will land around (if not exactly on) that November 15 anniversary date.

Gamer heaven

The idea of tarnishing a designer television like The Frame with explosive backgrounds from the Halo series may be surprising to some, but for those who appreciate both sleek decor and the Xbox games of old – and possibly those seeking a dose of nostalgia while they wait for Xbox Series X restocks – it should be the perfect combination.

The Frame TV is one of several designer TVs from Samsung, along with the style-focused Samsung Serif TV and rotating (yes, you read that right) Samsung Sero TV.

The Frame TV’s design is based on that of a picture frame. That means it goes all out on a thick, metallic casing – bucking the trend for zero bezel screens – giving the display a firm outline sense of presence in your living room.

We don't expect The Frame would be anyone's first choice as a gaming TV, of course, with a basic edge lighting system and processor, despite the premium dressings of the screen's casing and various accessories.

There’s a number of different coloring options for the frame around the display, too: white, black, brown, beige, burgundy red, and clay beige. So there may well be a perfect match between a frame and a particular background, if you have your heart set on either the amber sky behind Master Chief or the underwater depths of BioShock.