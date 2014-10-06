This guy put Windows 95 on an Android Wear smartwatch

YouTube user Corbin Davenport has posted a video showing Windows 95 running on an Android Wear smartwatch - the Samsung Gear Live, to be exact.

"Has science gone too far?" he asks in the video's description. Our answer is an unequivocal "yes."

Davenport accomplished this questionable feat using an Android program called ADOSBox. The OS appears functional, though it apparently runs out of RAM if you open any applications and faster emulators don't work.

Suffice to say Samsung and Google won't be advertising this as a selling point any time soon. Watch the video below.

