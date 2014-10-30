Moto 360 goes for the gold with new color scheme and metal band

Motorola has made no secret of the fact that it plans to release metal bands for its Moto 360 smartwatch, and it seems like a no-brainer to offer the wearable in new colors as well.

And guess what just appeared on Amazon, only to be promptly removed again?

Not only did the etailer just leak a gold Moto 360 with two sizes of metal band, but it also posted up a silver version with a brown leather strap, as well as standalone dark metal and silver metal bands for $80 (about £50, AU$90).

The listings are no longer active, but Phandroid was kind enough to snap some screenshots of the gold Moto 360 before they were taken down.

Champagne of wearables

We've asked Motorola for more details on the leaked Moto 360 SKUs, though we don't expect them to respond with anything worthwhile.

Currently the Moto 360 is available only in silver with a grey leather band or black with black, and more choices are always welcome.

With the holidays approaching, we won't be surprised if Motorola announces the "champagne gold" Moto 360 and these other new options soon.