Play Xbox games on your Android: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate beta date revealed

We already knew that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players will be getting access to free cloud gaming in September, but Microsoft has now revealed further details on how this will work.

From September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play over 100 Xbox games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet as part of the cloud gaming beta, including Minecraft Dungeons, Gears 5, Tell Me Why and Destiny 2.

In addition, Microsoft has revealed that it intends for new Xbox Game Studios titles which land on Xbox Game Pass on day one to also be available to play on the cloud too. Although, the company has stated that it will have more to share about the full catalog of games closer to September 15.

If you've ever wanted to play Minecraft Dungeons while laying on your back in the middle of a field (socially distanced, of course), we have good newshttps://t.co/dp18LGptcS pic.twitter.com/tXebPSk6xQAugust 4, 2020

Cloud streaming is still in beta

(Image credit: The Coalition)

Microsoft's cloud streaming service, powered by Project xCloud, has been in preview for a while now. So, while cloud streaming on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is still technically in beta, this is the first time players will get their hands on the service as part of their subscription.

However, given that the service is still in beta, it's only being rolled out to 22 markets and players can't play these Xbox games on just any mobile device - only Android devices. But this is expected to change once the service moves out of beta.

Here are the countries that will get access to cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15; Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The good news is, that when you access cloud gaming on your Android device, all your progress from console will transfer over. So you can jump from playing Gears 5 on your Xbox One X to playing on your phone - and you can still play online multiplayer with friends. Essentially, you should get pretty much the same experience as on your on your console, but only a mobile device.

We're expecting to hear more about how exactly Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can set this service up on their Android devices closer to September 15.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon