Tag Heuer mobiles coming next year

Tag Heuer is to bring out a range of luxury mobile phones next year.

The Swiss watch maker is to follow the likes of Giorgio Armani, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Levi's, and Ted Baker in bringing out its own range of mobile phones to appeal to fashionistas out there.

A Tag Heuer spokesperson said the company has licensed its name to French phone maker Modelabs, which has also created a Levi's-branded handset, Electronista reports. The handsets will be 'contemporary' and 'technological' as well as being 'timeless', Tag Heuer said.

Tag Heuer aims to have the first handsets out on the market by the second half of 2008. We're willing to bet on the fact that a clock function will be prominent...