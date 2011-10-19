Motorola Razr Android 4.0 update confirmed for 2012

Alain Mutricy of Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Razr will launch in the UK with Android 2.3, with an update of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich coming in 2012.

There's been much talk as to whether the Motorola Razr would get Ice Cream Sandwich from the off, considering the OS was launched by Google this week and will be coming to the Google Nexus Prime, which is made by Samsung.

Mutricy tackled the question at a press conference in Berlin, with TechRadar in attendance, and explained the reasons why it will be a few months until it gets Android 4.0.

Early 2012

"This phone has been built on Gingerbread but Android 4.0 will come in the early 2012.

"What is important is that all the innovation we are talking about will able to be imported onto the ICS features."

The features Mutricy is talking about includes Motorola's cloud service Motocast and some new smart actions that optimise the phone for the battery life that is left on the phone.

The Motorola Razr UK release date is 1 November, with pricing to be around £400.

The Motorola Razr is the thinnest phone in the world - at 7.1mm - and boast a dualcore processor.

TechRadar will be bringing a Hands on: Motorola Razr review shortly.