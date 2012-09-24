iPhone 5 hits 5 million sales in three days

Apple has announced that it has already sold more than five million new iPhone 5 handsets, in just three days on sale.

The phenomenal sales of the iPhone 5 have underlined that the public were desperate to get their hands on the latest handset, with Apple looking to address the now widespread shortages of the device.

You can understand why the phone has proved so popular, with TechRadar's iPhone 5 review awarding the handset an impressive four and a half stars.

Demand five

"Demand for iPhone 5 has been incredible and we are working hard to get an iPhone 5 into the hands of every customer who wants one as quickly as possible," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, as the landmark was reached.

"While we have sold out of our initial supply, stores continue to receive iPhone 5 shipments regularly and customers can continue to order online and receive an estimated delivery date.

"We appreciate everyone's patience and are working hard to build enough iPhone 5s for everyone."

The iPhone 5 is being sold in nine countries presently, with another 22 nations getting the phone on September 22 and much of the rest of the world by the end of the year.