iPhone 4 camera: before and after iOS 4.1

The iPhone's camera has been given something of an overhaul in the new iOS 4.1 update, and it's been given a thorough testing.

The iPhone's camera now can shoot in HDR, which takes multiple exposures for each photo, providing the best version of the picture.

The chaps over at PhotoRadar, also part of Future Publishing like TechRadar, have been out and about and tested the new feature.

Enhance!

The camera does indeed improve the quality of the photos, according to the test shots, and will help make the iPhone 4's 5MP camera even more desirable.

