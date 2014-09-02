Microsoft teases Lumia 730 with a selfie

Microsoft's Lumia 730 selfie phone is nearly here and now the Windows Phone maker has teased the new phone with - what else - a selfie.

According to the teaser, the Redmond company has more Lumia in store of us on September 4 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Considering the image is a selfie, we're likely to see the Lumia 730, rumored to prominently feature a 5MP front snapper.

Aside from taking gorgeous pictures of yourself, early reports surrounding the Windows Phone 8.1 handset have suggested it will be a middle-range successor to the Lumia 720. The mobile device will purportedly arrive in black or white sporting a 4.7-inch HD ClearBlack display.

As for internals the Lumia 730 is said to carry a quad-core Snapdragon chip, 1GB of memory, 8GB of storage with microSD support as well as a 6.7MP rear camera.

Middle-range through and through

While most of the Lumia 730's specs might sound a step up from a mid-range handset, the smartphone will supposedly only operate on 3G bands even though there's room for a dual-SIM.

According to another rumor, though, Microsoft will also introduce the Lumia 735. This phone will supposedly ride on 4G LTE wireless networks. Stay tuned to this space as we bring you all the latest announcements from Microsoft's big Lumia event during IFA 2014.