Get free (ad-supported) calls with Orange

Soon you will able to make free phone calls with Orange

Orange mobile customers may soon be able to make free calls to anyone they like - provided they don't mind a few adverts interrupting their calls. The French-owned mobile operator is said to be looking to buy Blyk , a mobile operator developing a platform for delivering free ad-supported phone calls across mobile networks.

When Tech.co.uk spoke to Blyk, a spokesperson told us: "We can't confirm anything at the moment. We're expecting to make an announcement soon."

According to MB Magazine , Buena Vista, Coca-Cola, I-play Mobile Gaming, L'Oreal Paris, StepStone and Yell.com mobile have all confirmed they will be advertising on the service.

The service will cater adverts towards its users. It's expecting its core base of users to be teenagers and young people - an influential age group advertisers have been falling over themselves to target effectively for years.

Mobile operators Vodafone , 3 and O2 are reportedly developing their own ad-paid free phone call services.