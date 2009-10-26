Amazon readies for Xmas with the iPhone

The new Amazon app comes to the iPhone

Amazon has announced its first application for the iPhone and iPod touch, giving users easy access to the online retailer.

The main feature that will excite Apple users is the ability to take a photo of an item and upload it to the site through 'Amazon Remembers'.

A search from the application then matches the picture with possible products, and obviously then gives you purchasing and release information.

The application works on same principle as the likes of the Facebook app, removing the extra step of having to log onto the 'net to find the info and bringing it straight to the phone.

Beating the postal strike

Users can then perform the crucial things like tracking a package in the run up to Christmas or see gift ideas through friends' wish lists.

"Customers have been requesting anAmazon.co.ukshopping app for their iPhone and iPod touch and we are thrilled to introduce the Amazon App in time for Christmas," said Brian McBride, MD ofAmazon.co.uk.

"Experience in the US tells us that the Amazon Remembers feature is proving very useful to customers because it remembers items of interest for them, helping to keep track of products and matching photos with items to buy on Amazon."