Overwatch, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and SNES Online headline Nintendo Direct

The latest Nintendo Direct landed today packing new details on a few familiar titles but, as the Japanese gaming giant has been known to do of late, a few big surprises were snuck in there as well.

While it’s been heavily rumored for some time that Overwatch would be coming to the Switch, Nintendo has now officially confirmed that Blizzard’s smash-hit online shooter will be landing on the console October 15.

A trailer for the launch of Overwatch: Legendary Edition was premiered during the Nintendo Direct, showing off the game's ability to be played in the console's portable handheld mode, with some additional gyroscopic motion controls included.

Arguably one of the biggest surprises, however, was the announcement – and immediate launch – of epic RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2. The game's Definitive Edition is now available to purchase for Nintendo Switch.

You can play this turn-based RPG either by yourself or online with up to four players in your party. Because it’s the Definitive Edition, all current and to-be-released DLC is included as well.

For those who have already played the game on PC or Mac via Steam and want to keep up their character’s progress, the Definitive Edition allows you to share cloud saves between the two platforms. This could even allow you to take the game on the go with the Switch’s handheld mode, and then carry on your progress at home on your computer.

When Nintendo Online first launched, it came with the promise of a roster of playable classic NES games, the list of which has kept expanding over the 12 months that the service has been running, and now Nintendo has revealed a list of SNES games to join the fun.

From September 6, 20 titles will be available for Nintendo Online subscribers to play and, as is the case with the current NES games, further titles will be added to the collection in the future.

Super Mario World

Super Mario Kart

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Metroid

Stunt Race FX (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release)

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Star Fox

F-ZERO

Pilotwings

Kirby’s Dream Course

BRAWL BROTHERS

Breath of Fire

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

Super Puyo Puyo 2 (Available for the first time in Europe)

Super Soccer (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release)

Super Tennis (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release)

The other announcements are too numerous to list exhaustively, but some highlights include a Definitive Edition of the original Xenoblade Chronicles, as well as ports of Return of the Obra Dinn, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, and Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Banjo & Kazooie have now officially joined the roster of playable DLC fighters, with Terry Bogard of Fatal Fury fame being announced as the fourth member of the five-character Ultimate Fighter Pass, although there’s no word yet on an availability date.

Some further details regarding some much-anticipated titles arrived as well, including Pokémon Sword & Shield, the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For a full rundown of the finer details of everything announced, check out the video below.