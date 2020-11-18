One-day only: Entry-level Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera for just AU$685

Fujifilm is renowned for its X-T series of cameras, and its medium format GFX shooters, but the Japanese brand's entry-level options can be just as impressive as these high-specced models. And that includes the Fujifilm X-A7.

It's one of the best entry-level mirrorless cameras you can buy right now without needing to burn a massive hole in your pocket – its full retail price is only AU$899 for a single lens kit.

With the X-A7, though, you get way more than you pay for. There's a very impressive 24.5MP APS-C sensor under the hood that boasts 117 user-selectable phase-detect autofocus points. This sensor uses copper wiring in a design that Fujifilm adopted in 2019 that improves noise performance and makes the camera faster than its predecessor. And there's 4K video capabilities on board, with frame rates up to 30fps, and excellent eye-tracking prowess to match.

There's also a rather large 3.5-inch rear touchscreen that puts pretty much every function you need at your fingertips, including the several creative modes that Fujifilm calls Film Simulation.

And all these top-notch features offer superb image quality, with beautiful colours, crispy sharpness and low noise levels even at high ISO settings. It's also small enough to fit into a large jacket pocket, even with a standard kit lens fitted to it, making it a great choice for anyone.

Thanks to this early Black Friday offer on Amazon, you can save over AU$213 on the camera and its paired XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens. But be quick, as this offer is from Amazon US and ends at 7pm AEDT today (November 19). For just AU$685, this is a steal and makes for an excellent Christmas gift.