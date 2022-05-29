Netflix Geeked Week 2022: start date, how to watch, schedule, and more

Audio player loading…

Netflix Geeked Week 2022 is right around the corner, so it's time to start getting hyped for everything we enjoy watching on the world's biggest streamer.

Things haven't been rosy for Netflix over the past few months. The streaming company has had to contend with its fair share of negative press born out of financial and subscriber-based woes, show cancellations, staff lay offs, and audience backlash over a crackdown on password sharing. So Netflix is hoping for a more positive outcome as we officially head into the summer months (read: winter for those in southern climes).

What better way to turn that negativity into something more favorable, then, than a week-long extravaganza of the best Netflix shows and Netflix movies around? And, while the streamer's at it, why not show off its plans to make a serious push into the video game industry?

Netflix Geeked Week 2022, the second annual celebration of everything to do with the streaming behemoth, is the perfect time to do so. For five days in early June, Netflix is set to provide updates on some of its biggest series and films, reveal more about projects coming in 2022 and beyond, release new trailers and first-looks at some of those productions, show off exclusive chats with its biggest stars, and much more. Suffice to say, you'll want to check into the forthcoming festivities.

Ahead of Netflix Geeked Week 2022's arrival, you'll need the lowdown on what to expect. Below, you'll find everything worth knowing about the virtual summit, including its start date, how you can watch along, the full schedule of what'll be shown off, and more. Strap in and let's begin.

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 will be one of Netflix Geeked Week 2022's biggest highlights. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Geeked Week 2022 will officially begin on Monday, June 6. It'll run for the entirety of that week, too, with each day devoted to a particular division within the company (more on this in a bit).

The event will begin at 9AM PST / 12PM EST for US audiences, while those in the UK will be able to check in each day at 5PM BST. India-based Netflix fans can also tune in from 9:30PM IST. However, Australian viewers will have to stay up late (or get up very early) if they wish to catch the event live, with Netflix Geeked Week 2022 not starting until 2AM AEST on Tuesday, June 7.

How to watch Netflix Geeked Week 2022

Netflix subscribers – or those who are simply interested in seeing what's on offer – can tune into Netflix's YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab) channels to livestream the event in real time. Just make sure that you check into each platform's live video feed at the times listed in the section above (based on your world region), otherwise you may be too early or too late to watch along as announcements are made, trailers debuted, and interviews conducted.

Those of you who watch each day's events on Twitch will also be able to co-stream, so diehard Netflix fans and Geeked Week aficionados can get in on the action.

If you're unable to watch Netflix Geeked Week 2022, you can stay up to date on the latest news to break on Netflix's various social media channels. Be sure to follow their Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), and TikTok (opens in new tab) pages to get the scoop on what's revealed as and when it happens. Netflix's in-house fan website Tudum (opens in new tab) will also provide more details on what's shown off.

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: full schedule

The Gray Man will feature heavily during Netflix Geeked Week 2022. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Geeked Week 2022 will see more than 60 projects – consisting of movies, TV shows, and video games – shown off to the public. With so many productions set to feature, it'll come as no surprise to learn that Netflix has divided its packed schedule up, with each day of Geeked Week dedicated to a specific brand of entertainment, genre, or solo TV series.

So what can fans actually expect? Netflix has confirmed that exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, behind-the-scenes action, table reads, cast interviews, and other sneek peeks will form a large part of what's on show. Expect a few other surprises to be unveiled during the five-day event, too.

Below, we'll reveal what each day will focus on, as well as break down the projects you can expect to see from Monday right through to Friday.

Monday, June 6 – TV series

Tuesday, June 7 – Movies

Blasted

Day Shift

The Gray Man

Interceptor

Killer Book Club

The School for Good and Evil

The Sea Beast

Spiderhead

Troll

Wendell & Wild

Wednesday, June 8 – Animation

Arcane season 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Dragon Prince

Exception

Farzar

Inside Job

Love, Death & Robots

Moonrise

Thursday, June 9 – Stranger Things Day

The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons and Dragons adventure

Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 unlocked: official aftershow

Friday, June 10 – Games

The Cuphead Show!

DOTA: Dragon's Blood

Netflix Games, including La Casa de Papel, Lucky Luna, and Poinpy

Sonic Prime

Tekken: Bloodline

