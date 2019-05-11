Monster Hunter World has a free trial on PS4

If Monster Hunter World completely passed you by when it released last year, you can make up for lost time by trying it out in a free trial on PS4 right now.

From now until May 20, PlayStation 4 owners are able to play through the opening parts of Capcom’s monstrously fun game.

If you access the trial you’ll get to experience two of the five locations from the full game: Wildspire Waste and the Ancient Forest. You’ll be able to quest, explore and play online with players who own the full game. If you decide you’d quite like to keep hunting monsters and wish to pick up the full title, any progress you make in the trial will be carried over.

Time to slay

This trial is perfectly timed for new players as Capcom has recently unveiled its DLC for Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. If this trailer caught your attention, the free trial is a great way to test out the base game before committing yourself when the expansion releases in September this year.

In our review, we gave Monster Hunter World a “Play It Now” recommendation for the “careful refinement” and energy it brings to the classic series. If you start the free trial now, you’ll have a good number of days to see what all the fuss is about.