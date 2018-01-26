Monster Hunter World survival guide

It’s been almost seven years since the last home console version of Monster Hunter, following many a year in the world of handhelds. But now it’s back, rejuvenated and we're ready to slay some current gen beasts.

If you’re a veteran Hunter then Monster Hunter World will feel relatively familiar in terms of combat and co-operative hunts, but for new players Capcom’s sometimes obtuse systems can be a little overwhelming.

So to get your ready for one of the year’s most exciting triple-A releases, TechRadar has compiled 10 tried and tested tips for making your mark on the New World. From pre-hunt preparation to in-battle tactics, we’ve got you covered.