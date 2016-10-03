You may soon have more iPad Pro sizes to choose from

It looks like we may see triple set next year for the iPad Pro 2, as a new report claims Apple is planning three different sizes of its next high-performance tablet.

The iPad Pro 2 will come in 12.9- and 10.5-inch sizes - the latter being a first for the Pro line - alongside a smaller 7.9-inch iPad Pro modeled after the iPad mini 4, according to sources of Macotakara.

The report comes two months after trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted 12.9- and 10.5-inch successors to the iPad Pro, but mentioned a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad instead of a 7.9-inch Pro variant.

More sizes, more features

The iPad Pro currently comes in 12.9- and 9.7-inch sizes, with both KGI and Macotakera agreeing the incoming 10.5-inch tablet will replace the smaller of the Pros and that the disputed third iPad is intended as a more affordable, lower-end model.

In addition to new sizes, Macotakara's report claims that the new Pros will come with a 12MP iSight camera, quad-speaker setup, True Tone flash and True Tone displays.

The iPad Pro 2 is expected to release in the spring, so we won't have to wait long to see which of these rumored sizes comes to fruition.

Via 9to5Mac