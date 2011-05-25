Acer Iconia Tab A100 delayed over Honeycomb display issues?

The reason behind the delay to the Acer Iconia Tab A100 may be OS compatibility, according to industry insiders.

It seems that Acer is having a bit of trouble getting Android 3.0 to work properly with the 7-inch display, because Honeycomb was designed for a 10-inch screen.

What's more, applications are proving a bit of a pain, with many Honeycomb apps "incompatible" with the 7-inch device.

Bit of a wait

The same problems are likely to abound for HTC, which promises an imminent Honeycomb update to the 7-inch HTC Flyer, currently running Android 2.3.

Iconia Tab A100 fans will be left waiting until August or September for Acer to iron out these issues.

It's not been a great month for Acer; the company has also had to delay the 5-inch Iconia Smart Android handset until July, although that's thought to be down to component shortages rather than any Android issues.

From Digitimes via Slashgear