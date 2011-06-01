Acer Iconia M500 MeeGo-running tablet revealed

Acer has unveiled its MeeGo tablet offering over at Computex this week, with the 10-inch Acer Iconia M500 taking its first tentative steps into the world.

MeeGo 1.2, the fruits of a collaboration between Nokia and Intel (although the latter has now pretty much disowned the project) was unveiled at a developers conference last week.

Acer's MeeGo slate is a 10-inch tablet with a 1280 x 800 resolution display, with an Intel Atom processor, previously code-named Moorestown, under the hood.

The skinny

It's running a skinned up version of the OS, with live widgets of the most-used applications running on the homescreen, with a funny record-shaped 'Acer circle' acting as some kind of media-player-cum-multitasking centre, as far as we can tell.

There's definitely rear-mounted 5MP camera with flash and it looks as though there's a front-facing snapper too.

No word yet on Acer Iconia M500 UK release date or price, but Acer has said that the slate is, er, slated for release at the end of the year.

