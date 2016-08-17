14 Nvidia Pascal-powered laptops to up your mobile game

Nvidia's Pascal graphics might be the biggest upgrade gaming laptops will see this year, much less ever. It finally brings the promise of desktop graphics power to every desktop while allowing for smoother gameplay at 4K and virtual reality while unlocking 120 frames-per-second (fps) experiences and even improving battery life by 30%.

What's even more impressive is how readily all of this will be available upon release, with at least 15 laptops rightly-equipped waiting in the wings. This is easily the biggest launch of gaming laptops ever, and to help you make sense of all the options, we're going to highlight just what a few of these model brings with it.