Origin EON17-SLX review

What's that, you wanted desktop power in a gaming laptop? Well, you finally have it with this 17-inch monster. But it comes at the cost of portability and a hefty chunk of your paycheck.

Desktop parts have been slowly making their way into gaming laptops for a while now. First, it started with full-sized processors making their way into machines like the Origin EON15-X.

Then, Nvidia put its desktop-grade GTX 980 chip in multiple mobile gaming machines. But, what if you could have all of that desktop power crammed into one "portable" rig?

We finally have that answer with the Origin EON17-SLX. This monstrous 17-inch machine packs an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 980 for the ultimate gaming machine you can – with the help of inertia – sling onto your back.

Design

There isn't anything small about the Origin EON17-SLX. Although already a sizable 17-inch gaming laptop, it still looks like the device is almost bursting with hardware. The screen lid features a noticeable bump, meanwhile, the sides barely taper off.

Of course, this could have all been done by design, as the first Xbox was made exude the idea that it was exploding with power.

On top of its chunky exterior, the Origin EON17-SLX looks more like a Lamborghini than ever. Almost every corner runs off at a slanted angle to ensure that no part of this machine is shaped like a traditionally rectangular notebook.

Likewise, all of the vents are massive and covered by a metal mesh atypical of Italian supercars. Of course, instead of cooling a high-power engine, the EON17-SLX needs all of this ventilation (including two big front intakes) to keep its immense hearth cool.

Looking at the laptop from behind, the screen lid is illuminated by two Y-shaped strips of light that are eerily similar to the headlights on the Lamborghini Aventador and Veneno.

A unique styling of its own

However, this 17-inch laptop doesn't look like a knock-off Lamborghini trapped in a laptop. I like the aggressive styling, and there are some unique aesthetics to appreciate.

The center-positioned hinge is an uncommon choice, something I've only seen on the Lenovo ideapad Y900 otherwise. From afar, it looks almost like the 17-inch screen is hovering over the base, and it's one of the laptop's cooler features.

You might have some concerns over the giant display being held up by a single plastic arm, but the hinge is beefy and seems to be durable enough to last for years.

Just below the hinge, you'll also find the massive power button, which glows and creates a burst of light that shoots out sideways when you turn the machine on.