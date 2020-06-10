League of Legends makes a splash with its new Pool Party 2020 skins

Riot Games has released a cheeky teaser of its new 2020 Pool Party skins, which has left the community guessing which beloved champion will be getting new looks.

League of Legends is one of the biggest online games in the world, and at one point held the top spot before Fortnite came and toppled it.

That doesn’t seem to have affected its committed fan base too much, as excitement for the new Pool Party skins is currently riding a big wave, especially as some beloved champs (playable characters in League of Legends) are finally getting a new skin after being neglected by Riot Games for a little too long.

The Pool Party skins will be introduced in patch 10.13, which includes plans for Team Fight Tactics (TFT), Riot’s newest League of Legends strategy-based game, as well as balance changes, summoner icons, new chromas and special borders for the Rift Hospital skins.

Who's ready for some sand, sun, and surf?🌞🌊 pic.twitter.com/IpfliLzXIAJune 8, 2020

A long time coming

One of the most welcome additions with the new Pool Party skins is a much-anticipated look for Taliyah, which has been a long time coming.

Taliyah is limited in some ways due to her entire kit being based on stones, and it’s believed that Riot Games may be drawing some blanks when thinking of creative skins for the rocky mage. Syndra will also be receiving a Pool Party makeover, which is again welcome since her last skin was released back in 2017.

Meanwhile, a Pool Party skin for Orianna is finally coming out. There have been several teasers for Ori’s proposed pool party skin, and Riot Games has settled on one that is different from what was expected, but seems to be making (positive) waves in the community. Our favorite prince, Jarvan IV, and the delightful inventor Heimer are also getting the Pool Party treatment.

Patch 10.13 will also introduce balance changes, with mid lane being the main focus. Riot Games wants to improve mid lane economy and bring it back to season nine level, giving the balance that mid lane once provided to their team.

League of Legend’s 10.13 patch should go live on servers on Wednesday, June 24.