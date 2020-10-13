Grab extra storage for less with these PS4 external hard drive deals

Amazon is offering big discounts on a range of PS4 external hard drives as part of its Prime Day deals 2020. PS4 external hard drives are great as they allow you to store extra save data and games, beyond your PS4's internal capabilities – and without having to tinker with the innards of your console.

Having extra storage means can download all the games that take your fancy (within reason), without having to delete others.

Luckily, Amazon is offering some fantastic PS4 external hard drive deals on products from Seagate and Western Digital. Some of the products listed even appear on our best PS4 external hard drives list. (Not in the US? Then scroll down for the best Xbox One external hard drive prices in your region).

This is a great time to get a deal on a PS4 external hard drive – especially if you're holding off on getting a PS5 for a while. But if nothing here takes your fancy then it's worth keeping an eye on Black Friday deals, when we're expecting even more discounts on external console hard drives.

Seagate Game Drive for PS4 | 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD | $108.27 $87.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $20 off this 4TB Game Drive for the PS4 that should store an extra 100+ games. It's ideal for those who want a decent storage boost below $100.View Deal

Seagate Game Drive For PS4 | 2TB Portable External Hard Drive | $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

There's $25 off this officially licensed PS4 Game Drive from Seagate, which will store an extra 50-plus games and comes with a three-year warranty.View Deal

WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PS4 | Portable External Hard Drive | $79.99 $61.99 at Amazon

There's nearly $20 off this Western Digital Gaming Drive for PS4 at Amazon, which boasts fast and easy setup, and a three-year manufacturer's limited warranty.View Deal

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive | Portable External Hard Drive | $123.48 $94.99 at Amazon

If you want an external hard drive that works with your Xbox One, PS4, PC or Mac, then the WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive may be for you. And with Amazon slashing nearly $30 off the price, it's even better value right now.View Deal

More PS4 external hard drive deals

Looking for more PS4 external hard drive deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

