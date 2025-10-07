The 1TB PNY RP60 SSD just dropped to $71.99 for Prime Big Deal Days — and I’m tempted to ditch my old external hard drive

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales are live now, and I’m seeing some incredible discounts on portable SSDs, top of which has to be the PNY RP60 1TB, which offers incredible value at just $71.99. With lightning-fast 2,000MB/s transfer speeds, rugged durability, and USB-C connectivity, it’s ideal for photographers, creators, and anyone who needs reliable storage on the go.

The best portable SSDs are compact, durable, and perfect for moving large files between devices at high speed.

Drives like the RP60 are faster, tougher, and more convenient than traditional hard drives, and make backing up or expanding storage effortless. Whether for work, travel, or creative projects, these drives are a must-have tech essential.

Today's top portable SSD October Prime Day deals

Save 15% PNY RP60 1TB Portable SSD: was $84.99 now $71.99 at Amazon The PNY RP60 1TB Portable SSD is a tough, high-speed drive built for creators and professionals on the go. Now just $71.99 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, it delivers blazing-fast transfers up to 2,000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen2x2, and shrugs off water, dust, and drops with its IP65-rated rugged design. Compact and lightweight, it clips easily to your bag and comes with Acronis backup software and a 3-year warranty

PNY RP60 2TB Portable SSD: $134.99 at Amazon Need more space? The PNY RP60 2TB Portable SSD packs huge capacity and serious speed into a rugged, pocket-sized design. Like its sibling, it delivers 2,000MB/s transfers via USB 3.2 Gen2x2, and is IP65-rated build, making it ideal for photographers and creators on the go.

ADATA SE920 2TB Portable SSD: was $224.99 now $209.99 at Amazon The ADATA SE920 2TB Portable SSD is a lightning-fast external drive built for creators who require top-tier performance. Priced at just $209.99 for Prime Big Deal Days, it delivers up to 3,800MB/s speeds over USB4 (40Gbps), perfect for transferring massive 4K video files in seconds. Its telescoping design features active cooling to prevent throttling. Wide device compatibility and a 5-year warranty make it a premium, future-ready storage solution.

Portable SSDs are essential for anyone who needs easy access to their data on the go. They come in large capacities, are lightning-fast, ultra-durable, and perfect for photographers, creators, and mobile professionals.

The PNY RP60 1TB Portable SSD is one of the best-value options this Prime Big Deal Days, offering rugged IP65 protection and up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds for just $71.99.

If you need more space, its bigger brother, the PNY RP60 2TB, offers the same features but doubles the capacity without sacrificing performance or portability. At $134.99, it’s an excellent choice for creators juggling large video or photo libraries.

In our review of the RP60, we said it was "an excellent solution for any trade requiring storage away from the office and for creatives needing to back up image and video files. Design features, like a carabiner loop and flat USB cable, enhance its practicality."

For those chasing top-tier performance, the ADATA SE920 2TB Portable SSD takes things to another level. With USB4 (40Gbps) connectivity and read speeds up to 3,800MB/s, it’s one of the fastest consumer drives around.

Its active cooling system and award-winning design make it a premium pick for professionals moving huge 4K files or game libraries, and at just £209.99 for Prime Day, it won't break the bank.

In our review, we called your ultimate data companion, and praise doesn't come higher than that.

