Mass Effect: Andromeda at E3 2016 – the top four things we learned

Game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) and developer BioWare tried to let us down easy with the news that the next major entry in the Mass Effect series, Andromeda, wouldn't release until early 2017 back in May.

Now, the duo has come to E3 2016 with yet another trailer interposed with shots of the development team working on the game, promising to unveil more later this autumn. However, this time they've thrown in plenty of new tidbits of info for mega-nerd followers of the series.

I've picked out a few of the biggest takeaways about the new game that we can look forward to exploring in a new galaxy in another seven or eight months. Man, they're really putting a lot into this one, aren't they?