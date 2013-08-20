PS4 Australian release date confirmed as Nov. 29

Time to get serious about this next-gen console

Sony announced today at Gamescom that the PS4 will release in Australia on Nov. 29 along with Europe, Latin America and New Zealand, with North America getting it early on Nov. 5.

The new console will arrive in time for the holidays in a total of 32 countries.

Buzz for the PS4 has built since its announcement and through E3 in June, and Sony Computer Entertainment President and Group CEO Andrew House revealed today that they've received 100 million pre-orders worldwide.

House even offered a dig at Microsoft before announcing the PlayStation 4 release date, reminding fans that while "others have shifted their message and changed their story," Sony has remained consistent. The Xbox One has seen a number of shifts and changes in policy in recent weeks.

Sony had previously confirmed that the Australian PS4 would have an RRP of $549, but they reconfirmed at Gamescom that it will cost $399 in the US, £349 in the UK and €399 in Europe.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it

The PS4 release date was certainly the biggest news to come out of today's proceedings, but it was hardly the only news.

Sony touched on PlayStation Plus, Sony Music Unlimited, Twitch integration, and Remote Play, making some big announcements regarding those features and services. Remote Play from PS4 to PS Vita will be available for almost every game, for one thing, and PS Plus subscribers will be treated to some good deals.

The company devoted a surprising amount of time to indie games, revealing a huge flood of indie titles coming to PS4 and PS Vita.

For film buffs, Sony and Ubisoft revealed that a Watch Dogs movie based on the upcoming next-gen game is in the works.

Sony also announced that the PS4's DualShock 4 controller will come in red and blue, though maybe not for Australia, and the PS Vita price drop we've all been waiting for has finally arrived.

The PlayStation 3 got some love too, with a price drop making the PS3 half the price of the PS4, as well as a Grand Theft Auto V console bundle, a "LittleBigPlanet Hub," and Gran Turismo 6.