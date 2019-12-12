Forza Horizon 4’s Eliminator is a 72-player battle royale where you race to the death

Forza Horizon 4 has introduced a 72-player Eliminator mode, which is effectively a racing game version of battle royale, and it goes live on December 12 on PC and Xbox One as a free update.

A racing game with battle royale? Well, maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised, given the popularity of battle royale titles, and not only standalone efforts, but additional modes for big games (the latest strong rumor is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare getting BR).

The Eliminator mode throws 72 racing addicts into the full game map – so it’s a seriously large play area – with the standard shrinking zone mechanic. Players start in a basic car (the Mini Cooper) and can find pickups to upgrade their vehicle, plus you can challenge any other driver you’re near to a head-to-head race.

Challenging times

All you have to do is drive up to an opponent to initiate a challenge, at which point you’re given a checkpoint to race towards, and the loser is eliminated (the winner can take their car, or pick an upgrade instead). This is where map knowledge and experience looks to be key, because driving in a straight line towards the objective may not always be the best move (if there’s difficult terrain in the way you don’t know about).

When only 10 players remain, the endgame is declared, and a final checkpoint put on the map for the remaining cars to race towards in order to win.

It sounds – and looks – like a fun addition to Forza Horizon 4, and perhaps the best thing, of course, is that it’s free. So if you’ve bought the game, you’ve got nothing to lose in terms of giving it a whirl.

Maybe this is a sign that more battle royale action will come to further games outside of the typical shooters. After all, we’ve seen the likes of Tetris 99 (for Nintendo Switch), Civilization VI (albeit with a smaller-scale effort), and then there’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (basically battle royale meets Takeshi’s Castle, due out next year).

Via PC GamesN