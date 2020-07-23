FIFA 21 release date revealed as EA adds co-op to FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 will release on October 6, 2020, publisher EA has confirmed in a new reveal trailer for the game.

Iconic Manchester United and French icon Eric Cantona provides his sultry tones to the trailer, which focuses on teamwork – a big part of FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team mode this year and soccer in general.

FIFA 21 promises to include the most “intelligent FIFA gameplay to date”, and features “all-new dynamic attacking systems”, according to EA’s new FIFA landing page.

FIFA Ultimate Team adds co-op for the first time, which let’s players join together to work towards objectives, earn weekly progress and expand their FUT Club. Speaking of which, your FUT Club can now be customized on both the pitch and in the stands, so we can finally make TechRadar FC a reality.

FIFA 21 also takes advantage of EA’s Dual Entitlement program, which lets players upgrade from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions at no extra cost (when they release). Your progress will carry over, too, and there will be cross-gen transfer markets and leaderboards.