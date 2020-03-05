Disney Plus UK is coming to Amazon Fire TV devices at launch, it's confirmed

Disney Plus UK will release on Amazon Fire TV devices at launch on March 24, including Fire TV streaming devices, smart TVs and Fire Tablets. This was largely expected, given that Disney Plus was supported by Amazon Fire devices from launch in the US, but new users might be reassured to learn this info regardless.

Disney Plus will be factored into the devices' universal search feature, and Alexa voice control can be used to play shows like The Mandalorian, or find Marvel movies. Users will be able to sign up to Disney Plus through their Amazon devices, too, or simply connect an existing account.

This is barely news, really – but Disney hasn't been too specific about which devices will support the streaming service upon its UK launch, even though we've assumed it'll simply mimic the US launch. "Subscribers will be able to stream Disney+ on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs," is how Disney put it.

Which devices will work?

Over in the US, you can watch Disney Plus on Apple TV, Roku streaming devices, Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nvidia Shield, Hisense TVs, Google Chromecast and Amazon's Fire devices. In the UK, too, you'll be able to watch Disney Plus on Android-based Philips smart TVs. The notable exception is the Nintendo Switch, which still doesn't even support Netflix.

Expect more manufacturers to announce Disney Plus compatibility in the next few weeks.

If you want to sign up for your first year of Disney Plus UK now for £49.99 – saving £10 on the regular price – check out the deal below.

