Disney Plus in October 2020: every new movie and TV show

October is a big month on Disney Plus for Star Wars fans thanks to the highly-anticipated premiere of The Mandalorian season 2. Don't cancel all your plans just yet, though, as the first episode won’t appear until the end of the month.

It’s just as well that there are some other new additions to the service in the US and Australia through the rest of October to keep you occupied until your return to a galaxy far, far away. One such addition is another Disney Plus original series: The Right Stuff. This drama, which follows the famed Mercury Seven astronauts and the early days of the American Space Race, will be making its debut on October 9 with new episodes weekly.

There are some fun flicks being added, too, like X2 and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice while the brand new short Once Upon a Snowman will send us on an adventure with everyone’s favourite sentient snowman: Olaf.

Subscribers in the UK will finally get the chance to stream the latest Pixar hit, Onward while kids and exasperated parents will be delighted as the UK service becomes the new home for Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior content from October 1.

Below, you’ll find what’s new on Disney Plus in October 2020. We’ve put a few of our highlights in bold.

If you're in the UK, click here or scroll to the bottom, and you'll find region-specific Disney Plus movies and shows coming in October 2020 there.

October 1

Maleficent

October 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland's Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (season 1)

The Simpsons (season 31)

Zenimation: Extended Edition

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Weird But True (new episode)

October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff (Season 1, episode 1 and 2)

(Season 1, episode 1 and 2) Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)

Weird But True (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

October 16

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (season 1)

Drain (season 3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds

The Right Stuff (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)

Meet the Chimps

Weird But True (new episode)

October 23

Gathering Storm (season 1)

India from Above (season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (shorts) (season 4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Once Upon a Snowman

The Big Fib (new episodes)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)

The Right Stuff (new episode)

Weird But True (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

October 30

The Mandalorian (season 2, episode 1)

(season 2, episode 1) Disney the Owl House (season 1)

The Sorcerer's Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (season 1)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)

Weird But True (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

The Right Stuff (new episode)

Disney Plus UK in October 2020

For Disney Plus UK, expect all of the original episodes for the shows mentioned above like The Mandalorian , The Right Stuff and One Day at Disney, as well as the following region-specific additions, some of which comes as a result of Disney Plus becoming the new home for Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior content in the UK from October 1.

October 1

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables

Just Roll With It

Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir

Raven's Home

October 2

Onward

October 9

Upside Down Magic

October 16