Dave Bautista wants a role in the Gears of War movies, but he's settled for Gears 5

Former WWE wrestler and actor Dave Bautista has made it no secret that he wants to star as Marcux Fenix in the Gears of War film - nor have his fans. But despite trying "everything", Hollywood just wouldn't budge.

But Gears of War developer The Coalition didn't let fans pleas fall on deaf ears and instead have offered Bautista the next best thing - a playable role in Gears 5. That's right, you can play as Dave Bautista in Gears 5.

Unleash The Animal

Baustista will land as a playable character in Gears 5 multiplayer on September 15. While we don't know what his abilities will be or what his character will actually look like, it's welcome news.

Check out The Animal's announcement tweet below:

It’s about damn time. Play as me in #Gears5 starting Sept 15 after @WWE Clash of Champions. @XBox @GearsofWar #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/bCU4ZIjdw1September 3, 2019

Who doesn't want a multiplayer squad featuring Terminator's Sarah Connor, Dave Bautista and Marcus Fenix?