LG's EA93 monitor offers cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio

LG is all about the cinema-feeling with its new EA93 monitor which offers a ludicrous yet weirdly alluring 21:9 aspect ratio.

As well as LG's 'Cinema Screen' design, the 29-inch monitor offers high-quality lifelike colours (LG's words) thanks to the IPS monitor's 100 per cent sRGB colour space and 300nit brightness. Response times come in at GTG 5ms.

Bye bye second monitor

If you're a multitasker by nature, you can use the 4-Screen Split feature to divide the display into four segments, or even link several gadgets up to the monitor at once using the Dual Link-up function.

This means you might be able to get by with just the one mega-wide monitor instead of a dual-monitor set up.

Visuals aside, the EA93 also offers 7W stereo speakers and two HDMI ports, a USB 3.0 jack, one DVI-D (dual) and two display ports.

No word from LG on how much it'll be selling the LG EA93 monitor for, but since it didn't offer a release date either, we guess we'll just have to wait and see.