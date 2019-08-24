CD Projekt Red will stream more Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay in August

If you just can’t get enough of the world of Cyberpunk 2077 then you’re in luck: CD Projekt Red has confirmed in a recent blog post that it will be streaming some more gameplay next week.

On August 30 at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET/7 PM BST, the developer will host a livestream during the course of which it will show a 15 minute edit of the footage that’s already been shown to attendees of Gamescom 2019. The stream is to come from Warsaw rather than PAX West as originally planned due to "many logistical (and some creative) reasons" which have meant that the developer won't be attending the Seattle event in person.

Not only will those who tune into the stream get a better look at the game in action and the Pacifica region of Night City, there will also be some interviews with developers afterwords.

These interviews will allow the developers to expound on what’s been shown, explain some of the creative decisions that have gone into making the game and give more details on some of the play styles players will be able to adopt when they get their hands on the game themselves.

Tune in

Since E3 2019 CD Projekt Red has been fairly ramping up the hype for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to the gameplay streams and screenshots that have been released, there have also been drops from the game's soundtrack over on the official YouTube channel, the most recent being Never Fade Away from Swedish band Refused. It's possible we'll hear more slivers of news from the Tokyo Games Show in September, too, as it's been confirmed that the game will be the focus for the Spike Chunsoft booth.

The Cyberpunk 2077 livestream will broadcast on the official CD Projekt Red Twitch and Mixer channels.