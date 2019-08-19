Trending

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit Google Stadia in 2020

By Gaming  

Futuristic tech meets futuristic world

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 has now been announced for the Google Stadia streaming service for games.

Hype is building around Google's Netflix-for-games platform, which is angling to offer a way to stream and play games through seemingly any screen-based device with an internet connection.

Cyberpunk 2077, meanwhile, is a massive RPG game from the creators of The Witcher III, CD Projekt RED, featuring a sprawling metropolis of cybernetic limbs and technologically advanced warfare – oh, and Keanu Reeves, because fan service is amazing.

Set to launch in April 2020 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC – with a Switch port likely a while off, if it will ever come – the Google Stadia announcement points to an ever bigger future for this futuristic game, one that could even appear on next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, given the timeline of the game's release.

We're still amazed at the prospect of such a demanding game being streamed over our piddly Wi-Fi connections, but hey, we're not complaining. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop with any other announcements to come out of the Google Stadia Connect live stream too.

See more Gaming news