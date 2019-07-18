Borderlands is free to play this weekend, ahead of Borderlands 3's release

Attention all vault hunters! Borderlands: Game of the Year edition is free to play this weekend for those with Xbox Live Gold, ahead of the release of Borderlands 3 in September.

From July 18 to July 21, those with an Xbox Live Gold subscription can play Borderlands: Game of the Year edition for free on Xbox One.

This special edition sees the original Xbox 360 game enhanced to Ultra HD and includes all four add-on packs.

In addition, the GOTY edition includes local co-op support for up to four players on a single console and a mini-map – neither of which were available in the original version.

Check out the trailer below:

Borderlands: GOTY edition is only free to play for the set period, but if you decide you want to purchase the full game after that then you get 50% off the full price.

Even better, all your save data will transfer across to the full game.

Borderlands 3 is due for release on September 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.