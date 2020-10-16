The best iPhone 12 pre-order plans and prices in Australia

The iPhone 12 is finally here, and as it turns out, many of the leaks have proven to be true. As was suspected, Apple has unveiled four new models: the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

We’ve learned that Apple has finally embraced 5G connectivity, and all the new handsets will come future-proof and 5G-ready. They’ll also feature an even more powerful processor in the A14 Bionic chip.

There’s also improvements to this lineup’s camera capabilities, with both the wide and ultra wide lens now featuring night mode for what’s promised to be enhanced low-light shooting.

Unlike last year’s iPhone 11, there’s a new, fourth device in the mix. The iPhone 12 mini has been unveiled, and it’s the smallest and cheapest of Apple’s latest flagships. It’s set to arrive later in the year – November 7 to be exact – alongside the beastly iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are set to launch first, and in Australia will pre-orders go live on Friday, October 16 at 11pm. We’ll be running through each telco’s plans and pricing on this page, but for now, let’s take a closer look at what we know.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: which device is for you?

iPhone 12: when can you pre-order?

Pre-orders have been announced and the dates are more spread out than we were expecting. For the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, you'll be able to pre-order from Friday, October 16 at 11pm (AEDT), with the phones officially going on sale on October 23.

The iPhone 12 mini and the largest of the group, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll have to wait a bit longer. The pre-order date is slated for November 7.

How much will the iPhone 12 cost?

Apple has revealed the price of the iPhone 12, and across all four devices, you’ll pay different costs depending on the storage size you choose.

For the iPhone 12 mini, the base cost is AU$1,199, making it cheaper than the iPhone 11 was at launch and lower than the rest of the iPhone 12 range. The regular iPhone 12 will cost AU$1,349.

If you’re interested in the more premium handsets, you can expect to pay a more premium price. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at AU$1,699, while the largest of the four, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes in at a base cost of AU$1,849.

Purchasing any of the new iPhone 12s will also let you redeem one year of Apple TV Plus for free.

Here's a rundown of the prices for different storage sizes:

iPhone 12 prices iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max 64GB: AU$1,199 64GB: AU$1,349 128GB: AU$1,699 128GB: AU$1,849 128GB: AU$1,279 128GB: AU$1,429 256GB: AU$1,869 256GB: AU$2,019 256GB: AU$1,449 256GB: AU$1,599 512GB: AU$2,219 512GB: AU$2,369

TechRadar predicts the best iPhone 12 plans in Australia:

While we know how much the new range of iPhone’s will cost outright, plans are a little more complicated. We can’t yet say for certain which telco will come out on top, but both Optus and Telstra have a good track record for competitive plans.

Having said that, Vodafone has re-emerged as a strong contender. It’s had some of the most affordable plans among the big three telcos in recent months, and there’s a decent chance that trend will continue with the iPhone 12.

Telstra has just launched an insane offer on its XL mobile plan just in time for the iPhone 12 launch, offering 180GB per month for just AU$65 – the best we’ve seen from the Big T in quite some time. If you're picking up the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, this could be a great option.

Best iPhone 12 plan prediction

iPhone 12 64GB | 60GB | 24 months | AU$105p/m This is a hard category to predict, but we’re betting on Optus for this one. If the past is anything to go by, we’re anticipating that while Vodafone’s plans might be slightly cheaper, Optus will have a larger range of colour and storage options to choose from, as well as more bonus extras. For example, with Optus you’ll also get Optus Sport included for the life of your plan at no extra cost. Not to mention much larger 5G coverage for Apple’s first 5G-ready phone. (Vodafone's 5G in Australia is still limited to one test area.) We’ll add details of the exact price after pre-orders open on Friday, October 16 at 11pm.

Best iPhone 12 Pro plan prediction

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB | 180GB | AU135p/m (first 12 months, see below for more details) If you’re looking at Apple’s more premium device, we think the choice is a little easier. Telstra has just announced a huge discount on its AU$115 a month 'Extra Large 180GB' plan, slashing the cost to just AU$65 a month for your first 12 months. That’s a discount of AU$50 off your bill each month, or AU$600 of savings over the entire year. Combined with the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro, that should cost roughly AU$135 per month for the first 12 months, after which you'll need to switch plans or pay AU$185p/m. It’s certainly a tempting offer, with a hefty 180GB of data, access to a wide 5G network and a three month free trial of Binge. You’ll find details of the exact price after pre-orders open on Friday, October 16 at 11pm.View Deal

Estimated iPhone 12 plan costs (base) Telstra Optus Vodafone iPhone 12 mini 40GB for AU$105p/m 10GB for AU$89p/m 10GB for AU$90p/m iPhone 12 40GB for AU$111p/m 10GB for AU$95p/m 10GB for AU$96p/m iPhone 12 Pro 40GB for AU$121p/m 10GB for AU$110p/m 10GB for AU$111p/m iPhone 12 Pro Max 40GB for AU$132p/m 10GB for AU$116p/m 10GB for AU$117p/m