The best cheap Android tablet deals in July 2018

If you — like many people — prefer the Android OS to iOS, then choosing an Android tablet over an iPad makes a lot of sense. And with many competitors creating tablets sporting the Google-created operating system, finding a cheap Android tablet is far more likely than a deal on an any of Apple's offerings.

Indeed, as we've scoured the internet for the best Android tablet deals, we can tell you there are options available for every budget.

Tablets are a convenient and portable alternative to a laptop for many common tasks (reading email, browsing the internet, streaming movies and TV shows, etc.), and they should be an extremely affordable one as well. Check out the deals below to find the one that's right for you.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

A future-proofed tablet with a screen ahead of its time

Weight: 429g | Dimensions: 237.3 x 169 x 6mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | microSD slot: Yes, up to 400GB | Battery: 6,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Includes the S-Pen stylus for free

HDR-ready future-proofed screen

Keyboard is a costly extra

Tablet multitasking can't replace laptops

You're not going to find a better, more full-featured Android tablet than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

It has a HDR screen for the ultimate contrast ratio, four speakers that sound as good as those on all the iPad Pro models and there's an S Pen stylus that's included in the box. You won't get a free keyboard cover, though, which if you buy on top of the tablet helps make it a good on-the-go productivity tool.

The HDR-enabled 9.7-inch screen is also pretty useful, given that there are a lot of services out there using the improved quality — you can now get Netflix in premium color and brightness quality, for instance.

The price tag could be a stumbling block, but if you're looking for the best Android has to offer in tablet form, the Galaxy Tab S3 is the slate for you.

2. Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

A very good Android alternative to the iPad mini

Weight: 316g | Dimensions: 212.6 x 124.8 x 7.3 mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 8.4-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 | CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 960 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 5,100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Sharp screen and design

Super-loud stereo speakers

Poor gaming performance

Pedestrian rear camera

The Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 has been one of our favorite Android tablets ever since its debut in early 2018, and it's an especially great slate if you're looking for a multimedia option that can be held in one hand.

It has a brilliant-looking 8.4-inch screen, a fashionable slim design and booming Hi-Fi stereo speakers.

Plus the price for this one is low and makes it one of the more affordable options on this list. Take a look at this Huawei tablet if you're looking for an all-round impressive Android device.

3. Lenovo Tab 4 8

A premium mini tablet with power to spare

Weight: 310g | Dimensions: 211 x 124 x 8.2mm | OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 8 inches | Resolution: 1,280 x 800 | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 4,850mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Decent performance

Quality design for a low cost

May not get Android Oreo

Easily scratched

In a sea of slates and smartphones, crafting a device that has enough personality to stand out and enough quality to be worth caring about is a difficult proposition.

With the Tab 4 8, Lenovo has succeeded in producing something with a flavor of its own, and something that makes the mid-range Android tablet market worth attention. On its own merits however, the Tab 4 8 is an surprisingly solid all-rounder, with great performance, a decent screen, solid battery life, and a comfortable design.

4. Asus ZenPad S 8.0

Comes with the potent combo of high-res screen and speedy performance

Weight: 350g | Dimensions: 203 x 134 x 6.6mm | OS: Android 5.0 Lollipop | Screen size: 8 inches | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 | CPU: Intel Atom Z3580 quad-core | RAM: 2/4GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 8 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 05MP

Low price

Superb high-res screen

A lot of pre-installed apps

Average camera

Asus' ZenPad S 8.0 is a tablet focused on value, but you wouldn't guess as much by looking at it. This 8" slate covers a lot of ground for its asking price, and even goes as far as providing a good-looking, sturdy build and handy features, like a microSD slot and 10-hour battery life.

This is an easy choice if you consume a lot of content and want to look good doing so, but don't want to completely shell out your laptop budget on a tablet.

5. Huawei MediaPad M3 8.0

An Android tablet with a particular focus on design

Weight: 322g | Dimensions: 215 x 124x 7.3mm | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 8.0-inch | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,600 | CPU: Octa-core | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 8MP

Sharp screen

Fantastic design for the price

Iffy gaming performance

Cameras aren't anything special

The Huawei MediaPad M3 is a tablet with lots of admirable qualities. High screen resolution, ultra-low weight and speakers that go loud enough to become an anti-social menace in some situations earn a big thumbs-up.

It should be known that we encountered some issues with keeping a steady framerate during intensive games. The casual games everyone gets obsessed with for weeks at a time run fine, but those with console-like graphics tend to struggle to an extent that's quite rare for a tablet of this quality. You'll need to think carefully about whether this is going to be an issue for you before choosing the Huawei MediaPad M3 over or any of these other fine options.

6. Asus ZenPad 3S 10

A cheaper Android tablet that's worth looking at

Weight: 430g | Dimensions: 240.5 x 163.7 x 7.2mm | OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: MediaTek MT8176 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | microSD slot: Yes, up to 256GB | Battery: 5,900mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Strong, hi-res display

Swift response

Mediocre battery life

Not great build quality

With an iPad-like design, the Asus ZenPad 3S 10 is something of a direct rival to Apple's best tablets if you want something with an alternative operating system.

The screen is sharp and bright, and the power is decent — if not a well-known chipset running things. It's worth noting it's running Android Nougat software, though, and Asus has yet to tell us if or when it'll get the latest Android Oreo upgrade.

The battery life and build quality aren't quite up to Apple's standards, but then again, neither is the price — a good option if you want a larger screen for less.

7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

You'll buy it for the integrated projector

Weight: 666.8g | Dimensions: 246.9 x 179.1 x 4.7mm | OS: Android Marshmallow | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 | CPU: Intel Atom x5-Z8500 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 10,200mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Integrated projector

Great audio and screen

Heavy

Glitchy UI

With the Yoga Tab 3 Pro, Lenovo has delivered a fairly unique Android tablet that includes a projector inside and has generally strong multimedia skills. Its large 10.1-inch screen is one of the bigger ones on our tablet list, but that projector and all of the other components make this a weighty option. Nevertheless, you're not going to get a more convenient tablet and projector combo anywhere else.

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (8-inch)

A high-res screen and speedy performance is a potent mixture

Weight: 265g | Dimensions: 198 x 134 x 5.6mm | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 8.4 inches | Resolution: 2,048 x 1,536 | CPU: Exynos 5433 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32/64GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2.1MP

Excellent screen

Good battery life

A little behind on design

Small on-board storage

For those who are in love with Samsung's lineup of Galaxy smartphones, this is the tablet for you. The most affordable variant in the Tab S line comes with an 8.4" inch screen, but houses the same powerful specs as its 9.7" counterpart.

When it was introduced it 2015, we called it "serious competition" to Apple's iPad and the claim still stands. The Galaxy Tab S2 features a polished aesthetic and a fairly competent set of specs, but only recently has this been at a price that makes it an excellent tablet for those with less cash on hand.

